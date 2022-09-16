Yakima Man Dead After Thursday Fatal Shooting

Yakima Police have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting reported late Thursday night in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street. Officers were called to the area at about 11:00 pm Thursday night because of a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a man injured

When they arrived they found a man, who has not been identified injured from the shooting. He was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he died. Police spoke with witnesses at the scene who lead them to two possible suspects who are now being held in the Yakima County jail as the investigation continues. No other information is available at this time.

Two other homicides reported this summer remain unsolved

The investigation into the August 6 shooting in Moxee continues as police. No arrests have been made. The man who was killed has been identified as 36-year-old Jose Rosario Arellano. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road last month for a report of a shooting. Authorities say they believe Arellano was targeted by the two suspects who've been identified as Jose Manuel Magana and Trinidad Magana-Chavez.

Police are still searching for the two suspects

Both suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. Both are wanted on First Degree Arrest warrants issued by the Yakima County Prosecutors Office. Detectives know someone knows something that could help them make an arrest.

If you have any information that could help police in the investigation call the Moxee Police Department (509)575-8850 or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500. If you want to remain anonymous you can call in tips through the Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The ongoing investigation into the Union Gap double murder continues

Police in Union Gap are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the 4th of July killing of 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzman Navarro. The couple was beat to death inside their Union Gap Home.

Detectives have been talking to people who were last seen with the couple before they were found by family members who had stopped at the home to check on the couple. Detectives say they're working all aspects of the case hoping for a breakthrough soon that will lead to an arrest.

