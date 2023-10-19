For the second time in a week, a crash on Highway 395 in Franklin County has turned deadly.

It happened this afternoon north of Pasco at Highway 395 and Vineyard Drive where a semi-truck slammed into a pickup.

The driver of the pickup was killed. He died at the scene.

"Another case of the vehicle trying to cross 395, didn't yield, which is what we saw with the other fatality. It's important drivers are paying attention and yielding to the oncoming traffic." says Megan Lott with the State Department of Transportation (DOT).

A crash killed a mother and daughter on Highway 395 and Crestloch early this week.

Lott says DOT traffic engineers are considering a reduction in the speed limit along that stretch of highway. The posted speed limit is 70 mph.

