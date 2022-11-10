One Dead In Head On Crash Near Quincy

A 33-year-old Spokane man is dead from a head-on crash Wednesday night near Quincy.

Deputies say a 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by Justin Evans was eastbound on Road 5 NW near White Trail when it crossed the centerline and slammed onto a semi.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, 45-year-old Benjamin Krahn on Spokane Valley. The crash took place at about 8:40 last

The cause is still under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The semi was an International ProStar Commercial Vehicle, which was carrying a large trailer.