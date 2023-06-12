Five Injured In Four Vehicle U.S. 97 Crash North Of Blewett Pass

Five people have injuries from a four-vehicle crash just after noon Monday on U.S. Hwy. 97 north of Blewett Pass.

Troopers say a 2008 Subaru Impreza driven by 19-year-old Dominic Henley of Wenatchee was northbound when it crossed the centerline, sideswiped a 2020 Toyota 4Runner, and then hit a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe head on.

They say the 4Runner spun into the northbound lane where it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Henley was taken to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth with injuries.

Four people in the Nissan Rogue were taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with injuries. They included the driver, 51-year-old Michael Nordin of Raymond and three passengers - 47-year-old Leah Nordin of Raymond, 23-year-old Maija Nordin of Aberdeen and 23-year-old Jordan Pilkentonahearn of Aberdeen.

Neither the driver of the 4Runner, 71-year-old William Deters of Wenatchee, or the driver of the Santa Fe, 33-year-old Dustin Sayre of Wenatchee, were injured.

Troopers say Henley caused the crash by falling asleep behind the wheel when he crossed the center line.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

All four vehicles were totaled.

Troopers haven't said whether Henley will be cited for any traffic offense.