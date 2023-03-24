Cascade Medical Foundation’s 2023 fundraising campaign will be directed to the purchase of equipment and training to offer a cardiac rehabilitation unit at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Foundation board member Shari Campbell says the cardiac rehab unit will improve the care available locally to cardiac patients in Leavenworth and the surrounding communities. The unit will serve those recovering from a heart attack or heart procedure and others who would benefit from cardiac rehabilitation without having to travel to Wenatchee.

Get our free mobile app

Access to the rehab services closer to home is considered likely to help patients complete their recovery therapy. The average Upper Valley cardiac rehab patient could save 90 minutes for every therapy session by saving travel time to Wenatchee.

The 2023 fundraising campaign goal is to raise $87,000 to purchase a cardiac monitoring system, a cross trainer, recumbent bike and upper body ergometer. The funds will also provide for staff training and education.

credit: Cascade Medical Foundation credit: Cascade Medical Foundation loading...

Cascade Medical Foundation administrator Nevonne McDaniels says research has shown cardiac rehab helps speed recovery and prevents re-hospitalization and death following cardiac events.

The services of a cardiac rehab unit range from patient assessment, exercise training and physical activity counseling to nutrition, help with diabetes, blood pressure and weight management.

McDaniels said cardiac rehab has been proven effective in improving heart health, slowing the progression of heart disease and boosting general health and well-being.

The American Heart Association has found a 30% reduction in fatal heart events following a heart attack in those patients who participate in cardiac rehabilitation. The likelihood of participating in cardiac rehab is reduced by 30% for patients having to travel a great distance for services. If cardiac patients can complete as many as 36 therapy sessions, there has been a 47% reduction in the chance of death.

Fundraising is underway with the net proceeds from the 20th Annual Marson & Marson Cascade Golf Classic in June, 2023 at Kahler Mountain Club. READ MORE

To learn more about Cascade Medical Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible. Cascade Medical Foundation is the fundraising organization created to financially support