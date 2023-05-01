One Person Injured In U.S. 2 Crash In Cashmere

One person is injured and under investigation from a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 2 in Cashmere Sunday evening.

Troopers say a 1976 Jeep CJ-5 driven by 52-year-old Brian Chenette ran a red light while traveling southbound on Division Street and entered U.S. Hwy 2.

Chenette was ejected from the vehicle when hit by a 2022 Tesla carrying two adults and two kids from Bothell.

No one in the Tesla was Hurt.

Chenette was taken to Central Washington Hospital with injuries.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Chenette was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Tesla was driven by 43-year-old Xiaoping Jiang. The occupants were 43-year-old Yuanyuan Liao and an unnamed 13-year-old and eight-year-old.

The crash occurred at about 6:30pm Sunday. Both vehicles were totaled.