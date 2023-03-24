Lawmaker Seeks to Ensure AM Radio in All Vehicles

Representative Josh Gotthemier this week urged electric vehicle manufacturers to include AM radio in their cars and trucks. The New Jersey Democrat says, "I would think that if Elon Musk has enough money to buy Twitter and send rockets to space, he can afford to include AM radio in his Teslas." He added that despite the public safety uses of AM radio, many EV manufacturers have stopped including AM radio in their vehicles.

AM radio is the backbone behind America's National Public Warning System, which provides emergency-alert and warning information to the public during major natural disasters and domestic threats.

Gottheimer is writing to major EV auto manufacturers urging them to reconsider their decision to discontinue AM radio in their cars. Gottheimer also called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to add AM radio to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to require that all automakers include AM radio as a stock feature in their vehicles.

