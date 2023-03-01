Head on Deadly Crash Takes Lives of Two Children Near Sunnyside

Two kids were killed in a head on crash on I-82 near Sunnyside Tuesday. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 20-year-old Keith Goings from Springfield Missouri was driving his vehicle westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-82, two miles west of Sunnyside when he crashed into an eastbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old Maurilio Trejo of Grandview.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED BUT TWO KIDS WERE KILLED



Both drivers were transported to Harborview Medical Center with injuries. Two kids, ages 6 and 8-years-old in Trejo's vehicle were killed in the crash. Troopers say charges are pending against Goings the driver of vehicle one who troopers say caused the crash reported at about 7:30 pm Tuesday.

LAST YEAR A RECORD NUMBER OF DEADLY CRASHES

Troopers have been busy with deadly crashes over the last two years. They say in 2021 670 fatal crashes were reported. A record 700 crashes happened in 2022 the most since 1990.

EVER THOUGHT ABOUT BECOMING A STATE TROOPER?

Troopers need help. The Washington State Patrol is still short 163 positions including many Trooper positions. Even though they're short on people they're prioritizing areas where most of the crashes are happening hoping to slow drivers and prevent more fatal crashes. The same effort is happening in the city of Yakima with ongoing speed emphasis patrols.

