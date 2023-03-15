Man Who Killed Two Kids In Fatal Crash In Court

His name is Keith Goings and prosecutors hope a jury eventually finds him guilty. The 20-year-old man is facing charges this week in connected to the February 28 fatal crash that took the lives of 8-year-old Delilah Minshew and 6-year-old Timothy Escamilla.

Goings is charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree-murder along with vehicular assault and eluding police.

GOINGS WAS SPOTTED BY TROOPERS BEFORE THE CRASH

Washington State Patrol Troopers say they tried 4 times to stop Goings but he took off at a high speed and escaped before the fatal crash.

Troopers were barred from chasing the speeding driver because he was just speeding. A state law says authorities can't start a chase of a suspect driver unless there's probably cause the driver was under the influence or wanted in a violent crime.

Troopers say Goings was driving his vehicle westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-82, two miles west of Sunnyside when he crashed into an eastbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old Maurilio Trejo of Grandview who was injured.

THE TWO KIDS WERE ON THEIR WAY TO A SUPERVISED VISIT

The two kids were killed in the crash and a 5-year-old was also injured. The other driver, 23-year-old Maurilio Trejo of Grandview was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A report in the Tri-City Herald says the two kids were in foster care and were being taken by Trejo for a supervised visit with parents when they were killed. Before the crash Troopers say the suspect driver, Goings was spotted by others driving erratically.

The investigation continues today.

You can help the family by contribution to a GoFundMe account to cover the children’s funeral expenses has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/vc2avz-funeral-costs

