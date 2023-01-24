Yakima Authorities Say Victim Dies From Crash Not Gunshot
Authorities now say a man involved in a head on crash near Toppenish Saturday did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash Saturday morning on State Route 22.
Authorities say Reyes was riding in a Toyota Camry that was eastbound on SR 22 near Washington Avenue when it crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Silverado driving westbound.
An autopsy confirmed there was no gunshot
Curtis says an autopsy determined the death of 22-year-old Joel Reyes of Tacoma was accidental. Washington State Patrol Troopers had initially reported the Reyes died of a gunshot wound before the crash.
Authorities are now searching for the driver and a passenger
Authorities are now searching for the driver and a passenger in the vehicle in which Ramos was a passenger. The two fled after the crash. Another passenger, 22-year-old Pedro Sanchez of Fife was treated and released from Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
The other driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were injured and taken to a Yakima hospital also treated and released.
If you know anything about the incident that could help authorities contact the State Patrol at 509-575-2320. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
