Yakima Authorities Say Victim Dies From Crash Not Gunshot

Authorities now say a man involved in a head on crash near Toppenish Saturday did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash Saturday morning on State Route 22.

Authorities say Reyes was riding in a Toyota Camry that was eastbound on SR 22 near Washington Avenue when it crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Silverado driving westbound.

An autopsy confirmed there was no gunshot

Curtis says an autopsy determined the death of 22-year-old Joel Reyes of Tacoma was accidental. Washington State Patrol Troopers had initially reported the Reyes died of a gunshot wound before the crash.

Authorities are now searching for the driver and a passenger

Authorities are now searching for the driver and a passenger in the vehicle in which Ramos was a passenger. The two fled after the crash. Another passenger, 22-year-old Pedro Sanchez of Fife was treated and released from Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

The other driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were injured and taken to a Yakima hospital also treated and released.

If you know anything about the incident that could help authorities contact the State Patrol at 509-575-2320. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

MORE TO READ

https://newstalkkit.com/vehicle-license-tabs-registration-oregon/

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born