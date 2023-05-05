Two Dead After Thursday Crash on Highway 12
Washington State Patrol Troopers say two people died in a crash on Highway 12 near milepost 181, 9 miles west of Naches on Thursday afternoon.
TROOPERS SAY A DRIVER FROM YAKIMA LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE
The crash was reported at about 2:30 pm when 23-year-old Travis Taft of Yakima was driving westbound on Highway 12 trying to pass another vehicle when Troopers say Taft lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle. That vehicle was driven by 22-year-old Israel Esquivel of Mattawa. He was injured and taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.
TWO DIED IN THE CRASH AND ONE WAS INJURED
Taft died in the crash along with a passenger in his vehicle identified as 23-year-old Savannah Benson of Graham Washington.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash which remains under investigation.
TROOPERS ARE HOPING TO PREVENT A SIMILAR CRASH FRIDAY
It's the kind of crash that Washington State Patrol Troopers want to prevent it's why the patrol is conducting a special emphasis patrol Friday in Washington State. The Washington State Patrol conducting a statewide High Visibility Enforcement patrol
The 24-hour “Arrive Alive”emphasis uses agency data to help Troopers determine areas where agency resources will make the largest impact in saving lives. Special patrols also continue in the cities of Yakima and Union Gap to slow drivers and prevent serious or fatal crashes.