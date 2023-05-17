A Special Event in Yakima During Vets Appreciation Month

Yakima veterans are invited to a special free event Thursday to celebrate Veterans or Military Appreciation Month, this month.

THE FREE CELEBRATION EVENT IN YAKIMA HAPPENS THURSDAY

Congress designated May as National Military Appreciation Month in 1999 to make sure the nation has a chance to publicly show appreciation for those in the military. The free event for veterans in Yakima is set for Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the OIC Henry Beauchamp Community Center at 1211 South 7th Street in the MLK room.

A SPECIAL GUEST IS EXPECTED TO SPEAK ON THURSDAY

During the free event veterans will hear from special guest Dr. Raymond Miller, a United States Air Force and Vietnam Veteran. He's the President and Founder of Vets Place Northwest-Welcome home.

ARE YOU A VETERAN WHO NEEDS SOME HELP?

Veterans who need help in the Yakima area can get some free equipment at the Yakima office of Disabled American Veteran's Chapter at 911 North 15th Avenue. Officials say they have a host of equipment like hospital beds, walkers, wheelchairs, canes and other items that could help with mobility.

YAKIMA COUNTY HAS PLENTY OF RESOURCES FOR VETERANS

Dave Brown Coordinator of the Yakima County Veterans Program says his office is also another resource for local veterans and families that need help. The program office is located at 223 North 1st Street. Veterans and families can get lots of help at the office with veterans benefits and other paperwork help. The office is also a great resource for clothing and food for homeless veterans.

