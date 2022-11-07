Tri-City Veterans get the Green Light

Just in time for Veterans Day, Benton County will be lighting the County Courthouse and Administration Building the color green as a part of Operation Green Light.

The effort is a new, national collaborative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face on a daily basis. Additionally, the initiative works to highlight the resources that are available to assist veterans at home, statewide and even nationally.

Residents and businesses are invited to participate, as well. All you have to is change one light bulb in your house, be it an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light to create conversation with family and friends, or do up your entire home like Christmas for all to observe.

The event occurs around the week of Veterans Day, however, everyone is encouraged to continue shining the light year-round and share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

According to the President of the National Association of Counties (NACo), "Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans." Adding that, “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

For more information and links to resources available for veterans, go to www.naco.org/operationgreenlight.