A Beloved Character and a Somber Goodbye

Tragedy struck Sunday with news that hit close to home here in the Pacific Northwest. Our beloved friend and dedicated regular at Moe's Tavern, Larry Dalrymple, affectionately known as Larry the Bar Fly, passed away. Larry had been a familiar face at Moe’s since its opening in 1989, often seen nursing a pint.

Get our free mobile app

"The Simpsons": A Cultural Touchstone

For those of us raised on "The Simpsons," the show's debut in 1989 marked the beginning of a cultural phenomenon. Its unique brand of humor and quirky characters became a touchstone for an entire generation. Personally, my favorite seasons stretch from 5 to 22, the golden years of rapid-fire jokes and unforgettable moments. Yet, as with all things, change was inevitable, and "The Simpsons" evolved, reflecting a new era of comedy.

A Sudden Loss: The Departure of Larry

In a recent episode, "The Simpsons" made a surprising move that drew shock and sadness from its fans in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Larry the Bar Fly, a recurring background character who'd been a constant presence at Moe's Tavern since the show's inception, met his end. It was an unexpected turn for a character who had always been there, hovering in the background with a beer in hand. The episode centered on his sudden passing, with a funeral attended by Homer, Lenny, Moe, and Carl—Larry's closest friends who knew little about him beyond his favorite barstool.

Larry Sad 20th century Fox / Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Larry Sad

A Lesson in Understanding

Homer Simpson once remarked, "Trying is the first step towards failure." It’s a humorous quote that carries a deeper meaning. Often, we become complacent and miss the opportunity to understand those around us. Larry's passing reminds us that we should make the effort, even if it seems daunting or likely to fail. Knowing people—really knowing them—is what creates strong bonds that turn a local bar into a community.

Life is Short: A Reminder from Springfield

In a moment reminiscent of classic sitcoms like "All in the Family," "The Simpsons" used this storyline to remind us of a simple truth: life is short, and the people we see every day may have stories we know nothing about. It's a poignant reminder that even in a close-knit community like the Pacific Northwest, we can sometimes overlook the stories of those we pass by every day. Homer put it best when he said, "I always like to start my day with a healthy glass of beer," reminding us that sometimes we find comfort in the simple things, even if we don't understand their full story.

Continuing Evolution of "The Simpsons"

"The Simpsons" continues to evolve, offering both laughs and lessons. As the show adapts to the changing landscape of comedy, there's always a bit of nostalgia mixed with a touch of poignancy. If we're lucky, we might even catch a glimpse of the classic humor that made us fall in love with Springfield in the first place. So, keep watching, and cherish the moments of warmth and wisdom that "The Simpsons" still delivers.

You Gotta Watch These Classic Movies Filmed in Washington Before You Die You're probably here because you're a movie fan. You probably also live in Washington. You're probably here because I told you there were some amazing movies filmed in Washington. Movies with actors such as Johnny Depp, Kevin Costner, Bruce Willis, and the late great Heath Ledger. If you haven't seen every movie on this list, you need to get a move on. These are the best films that were shot in the beautiful state of Washington. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen

TV Shows Filmed in Washington That Are Definitely Worth Your Time Not everything has to be filmed in a Hollywood studio in Los Angeles. Plenty of movies have been filmed in Washington, with even more being set in Washington. But did you know that several great TV shows have had shots or entire series filmed in Washington? Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen