Fire Closes US Highway 12 Outside of Tri-Cities

US Highway 12 is closed between Tri-Cities and Walla Walla due to a fire.

A fire has closed US Highway 12 between the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla. The fire started Monday afternoon and closed the section between milepost 303 and 307 near Wallula Junction.

According to Washington Department of Natural Resources Wildland Fire as of 2:38 PM on Monday, the fire had burned 100 - 150 acres of land, threatening structures, transmission lines, orchards and ag land.

There is not an estimated time for that section to reopen. See real-time status updates from WSDOT and Washington Department of Natural Resources Wildland Fire.