US Highway 12 Wallula Junction Fire Update

US Highway 12 Wallula Junction Fire Update

DNR (X)

 

US Highway 12 between the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla is re-opened after a fire closed both directions on Monday. (You can read the original post on the NewsRadio 610 KONA Website)

The fire was near the WALLULA JCT between Walla Walla and Tri-Cities, Washington.
(Apple Maps)
loading...

The flames started Monday afternoon and burned near the Wallula junction between mileposts 303 and 307. According to Washington's Department of Natural Resources, by 2:38 PM, the fire had burned 100 to 150 acres, threatened transmission lines, and impacted nearby orchards and agricultural lands. Later in the evening, the fire was 30% contained, and forward progress was stopped.

Washington Department of Natural Resources
(DNR)
loading...

That evening, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that US 12 Highway had re-opened to traffic and travelers by 8:10 PM on Monday and remains open. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Filed Under: dnr, tri-cities wa, us 12, wa fires, walla walla wa, wallula fire, Wildfires
Categories: Articles, KONA News, Local News, state news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA