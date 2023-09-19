US Highway 12 between the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla is re-opened after a fire closed both directions on Monday. (You can read the original post on the NewsRadio 610 KONA Website)

The fire was near the WALLULA JCT between Walla Walla and Tri-Cities, Washington.

The flames started Monday afternoon and burned near the Wallula junction between mileposts 303 and 307. According to Washington's Department of Natural Resources, by 2:38 PM, the fire had burned 100 to 150 acres, threatened transmission lines, and impacted nearby orchards and agricultural lands. Later in the evening, the fire was 30% contained, and forward progress was stopped.

Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR)

That evening, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that US 12 Highway had re-opened to traffic and travelers by 8:10 PM on Monday and remains open. The cause of the fire is under investigation.