Tri-Cities:MCC Week 3 High School Football Recap

MCC Week 3 High School Football Recap

Week three of the 2023 Mid Columbia Conference High School Football season is in the books. Newsradio 610 KONA has your recap below.

Thursday, September 14th,

Kennewick 42- Sunnyside 7 at Lampson Stadium (Kennewick)

Kennewick moves to 3-0 and stays undefeated in 2023 after a big win against Sunnyside.

Friday, September 15th

Chiawana 52- Pasco 15 at Edgar Brown Stadium (Pasco)

The Riverhawks of Chiawana defeated the Pasco Bulldogs at Edgar Brown on Friday. Chiawana improves to 2-1, and Pasco sits at 1-2.

Hermiston 49-Walla Walla 14 at Borleske Stadium (Walla Walla).

Hermiston rebounded from a loss in week two against Richland to putting up 49 points against Walla Walla to improve to 2-1. Walla Walla drops to 0-3 overall

Richland 41- Hanford 13 at Fran Rish Stadium (Richland)

The Richland Bombers moved to 3-0 after a win against Hanford in the battle of Pasco. Hanford fell to 0-3.

Kamiakin 50 - Southridge 14 at Lampson Stadium (Kennewick)

After losing to Moses Lake, the Braves returned last weekend to beat Southridge.