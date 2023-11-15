Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Police (NOV 15)

Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Richland Police Department.

(November 15, 2023)

The Richland Police Department Needs Your Help.

Have you seen these people in the Tri-Cities? The Richland Police Department is looking to identify these folks who are of interest to the department. The Richland Department says that the people listed below are being sought for their roles in alleged crimes over the course of this past week in November.

The RPD Badge Photo: RPD The RPD Badge

Photo: RPD loading...

The Alleged Jewelry Thief # 23-046571

The Richland Police Department says that this suspect allegedly stole a $2,300 bracelet from the Richland Fred Myer. If you recognize this person, the Richland Department asks that you call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number: # 23-046571

Photo: RPD Photo: RPD loading...

A Second Alleged Thief # 23-047369

Police also are looking for another man they say is wanted for theft. If you recognize this person, the Richland Department asks that you call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number: # 23-047369

Photo: RPD Photo: RPD loading...

If you recognize any of these people, call the Richland Department at their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case numbers.

Those case numbers are:

The Alleged Jewelry Thief # 23-046571

The Second Alleged Thie f # 23-047369

Previous Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Police

(November 8, 2023)

The department says they are looking to identify this woman, who they say is a suspect in an alleged vehicle theft and fraud case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Richland Police non-emergency line and reference Case # 23-046593. The non-emergency line is: (509) 628-0333

Case # 23-046593 - The alleged car theft and fraud case.

Photo: RPD Photo: RPD loading...

According to police, the next person allegedly stole a welder, but the department days he was unsuccessful in doing so. If you have any information on the alleged welder thief, you are asked to call the Richland Police non-emergency line and reference Case # 23-046573. The non-emergency line is: (509) 628-0333

Case # 23-046573 - The alleged stolen welder case.

Photo: RPD Photo: RPD loading...

If you can help, contact Richland Police.

Can you help the Richland Police Department ID these people?

If so, or if you have any information, please call the Richland Police non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.