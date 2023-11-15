Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Police (NOV 15)

Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Police (NOV 15)

Richland Police Department

Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Richland Police Department.

(November 15, 2023)

The Richland Police Department Needs Your Help.

Have you seen these people in the Tri-Cities? The Richland Police Department is looking to identify these folks who are of interest to the department. The Richland Department says that the people listed below are being sought for their roles in alleged crimes over the course of this past week in November. 

The RPD Badge
Photo: RPD
loading...

The Alleged Jewelry Thief # 23-046571 

The Richland Police Department says that this suspect allegedly stole a $2,300 bracelet from the Richland Fred Myer. If you recognize this person, the Richland Department asks that you call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number: # 23-046571 

Photo: RPD
loading...

A Second Alleged Thief  # 23-047369

Police also are looking for another man they say is wanted for theft. If you recognize this person, the Richland Department asks that you call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number: # 23-047369

Photo: RPD
loading...

If you recognize any of these people, call the Richland Department at their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case numbers.

Those case numbers are:

  • The Alleged Jewelry Thief  # 23-046571  
  • The Second Alleged Thief  # 23-047369

 

Previous Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Police

(November 8, 2023)

The department says they are looking to identify this woman, who they say is a suspect in an alleged vehicle theft and fraud case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Richland Police non-emergency line and reference Case # 23-046593. The non-emergency line is: (509) 628-0333

Case # 23-046593 - The alleged car theft and fraud case.

Photo: RPD
loading...

According to police, the next person allegedly stole a welder, but the department days he was unsuccessful in doing so. If you have any information on the alleged welder thief, you are asked to call the Richland Police non-emergency line and reference Case # 23-046573. The non-emergency line is: (509) 628-0333

Case # 23-046573 - The alleged stolen welder case.

Photo: RPD
loading...

If you can help, contact Richland Police.

Can you help the Richland Police Department ID these people?
If so, or if you have any information, please call the Richland Police non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

Missing Persons in Washington State

The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

 

 

Filed Under: richland crime, Richland Police, Tri-Cities, tri-cities crime
Categories: Articles, Crime, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA