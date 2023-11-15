Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Police (NOV 15)
Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Richland Police Department.
(November 15, 2023)
The Richland Police Department Needs Your Help.
Have you seen these people in the Tri-Cities? The Richland Police Department is looking to identify these folks who are of interest to the department. The Richland Department says that the people listed below are being sought for their roles in alleged crimes over the course of this past week in November.
The Alleged Jewelry Thief # 23-046571
The Richland Police Department says that this suspect allegedly stole a $2,300 bracelet from the Richland Fred Myer. If you recognize this person, the Richland Department asks that you call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number: # 23-046571
A Second Alleged Thief # 23-047369
Police also are looking for another man they say is wanted for theft. If you recognize this person, the Richland Department asks that you call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number: # 23-047369
If you recognize any of these people, call the Richland Department at their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case numbers.
Those case numbers are:
- The Alleged Jewelry Thief # 23-046571
- The Second Alleged Thief # 23-047369
Previous Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Police
(November 8, 2023)
The department says they are looking to identify this woman, who they say is a suspect in an alleged vehicle theft and fraud case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Richland Police non-emergency line and reference Case # 23-046593. The non-emergency line is: (509) 628-0333
Case # 23-046593 - The alleged car theft and fraud case.
According to police, the next person allegedly stole a welder, but the department days he was unsuccessful in doing so. If you have any information on the alleged welder thief, you are asked to call the Richland Police non-emergency line and reference Case # 23-046573. The non-emergency line is: (509) 628-0333
Case # 23-046573 - The alleged stolen welder case.
If you can help, contact Richland Police.
Can you help the Richland Police Department ID these people?
If so, or if you have any information, please call the Richland Police non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.
Missing Persons in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson