Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Richland Police Department.

November 29, 2023

The Richland Police Department Needs Your Help.

Have you seen these people in the Tri-Cities? The Richland Police Department is looking to identify this person who is of interest to the department.

The Richland Department says that the person listed below is being sought for their roles in an alleged crime over the course of this past week in November.

The Alleged Pokemon Card Thief

The Richland Police Department is on the lookout for an alleged trading card thief. Officers say that a man recently stole $90 worth of Pokemon Trading Cards from a Richland Business.

You can find a photo of the suspect below.

Contact the Richland Police Department if you Have any Information.

If you recognize this person, call the Richland Department at their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number. The case number is: Case # 23-050014

