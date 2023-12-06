Have you Seen This Man in the Tri-Cities? If So, Contact the Police (12/6/23)
December 6, 2023
The Richland Police Department Needs Your Help to Solve a Case.
The Richland Department says that the person listed below is being sought for his role in an alleged crime over the course of this past week in December.
The Alleged Grocery Store Shoplifter
The Richland Police Department is looking for this alleged grocery store thief. Officers say that he shoplifted from the Safeway in Richland late last week.
A Photo of the Suspect Wanted by the Richland Police Department
You can find a photo of the suspect below.
Contact the Richland Police Department if you Have Any Information on the Person or Case.
If you recognize this person, call the Richland Department at their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.
The case number is: 23-050911.
