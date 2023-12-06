This Washington Metro Area Is #1 In US For Porch Pirates

With the holiday season in full force and the package couriers kicking butt, braving the elements, and being Santa's helpers, we, as consumers, are glued to our phones. Checking the tracking of our packages, waiting patiently (hopefully) for our mail-ordered treasures to arrive.

You get the notification, "Package has been delivered"! You're excited, you finally get home from work, and there on your porch... is nothing. Where did it go? Did the delivery person drop it off at the wrong house? Is it next door? Perhaps the next street over? Fingers crossed, that's the case. But if you live in this city, it is probably gone forever!

SafeWise has released its 6th annual "Package Theft Report," and it is not suitable for the Seattle, Tacoma, and Bellevue areas of Washington. Out of the United States, these metro areas ranked #1 for package thieves, beating out Memphis, TN, at number 2 and San Diego, CA, at number 3.



It is also interesting to note that with as much crime that has been reported, metro areas around Portland, OR, ranked in the 10th spot (I expected them to be higher on the list).

Even though 78% of people surveyed (in Washington) use a type of deterrent (like a camera), according to the stats (based on Google trends and FBI larceny-theft data), that hasn't been entirely effective, out of the entire U.S., roughly 3 in every 4 people have been a victim of a porch pirate. The values of those packages range between $50 and $200.



For a further breakdown of SafeWise's report, click here. Have you been a victim? What did you do after you found the package was gone? Did your situation come to an agreeable end? Tap the App and let us know!

