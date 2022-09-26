USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30

USPS Pasco (google street view) USPS Pasco (google street view) loading...

USPS looking to hire as many as 2,000 workers?

Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities

The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon.

September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla Walla, Yakima, and other areas in our region, perspective job seekers are being invited to come out.

These events will be hosted at the post offices in these cities, other job fairs will take place in Ellensburg, Ephrata, and Moses Lake.

The West Richland location is at 4801 West Van Giesen, the main Pasco location is at 3500 West Court Street, and the Walla Walla venue is at 128 North 2nd. Ave.

USPS says opening pay ranges between $18 and $21 per hour

Brand new hires can expect a pay range between $18.92 to $21.19 per hour. The USPS is calling this Washington state hiring effort it's Mega Blitz, and according to USPS WA State Human Resources Manager Alexis Delgado:

“In the case of this Mega Blitz hiring event, we’re looking for 2,000 superstar recruits to help stock our roster and lead the Postal Service to victory on the field of customer service!”

It's part of a new effort by the USPS nationally, called Delivering for America. It's been underway for about a year now. In WA state, there are dozens of other similar events happening on September 29th on the West Side.

Some of the criteria required to apply include, you must be at least 18 years of age, have to pass a criminal background check, must be a US resident citizen, provide employment history, and a safe driving record (if applicable to the position applied for).

If you cannot attend the job fair events, USPS says people can apply online. To see that page, click here.