Want To Ship Alcohol in Washington State? Not Through USPS

Rep. Dan Newhouse has introduced the USPS Shipping Equity Act alongside Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) and 8 original House co-sponsors.

THE MOVE WOULD ALLOW MORE OPTIONS FOR SHIPPING

The legislation would end the Prohibition-era ban that prevents the United States Postal Service (USPS) from shipping alcoholic beverages to consumers and allow them to ship directly from licensed producers and retailers to consumers over the age of 21, in accordance with state and local laws at the delivery location.

NEWHOUSE SAYS IT'S TIME TO LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD

Newhouse says the bill is critical in "leveling the playing field and increasing consumer and manufacturer choice while bringing in millions of dollars in revenue per year."

Newhouse says while other carriers deliver alcohol the current law doesn't allow the United State's Postal Service to do the same and that's putting USPS at a disadvantage.

IT'S A BIG BOOST TO SMALL CRAFT BREWERS SAYS NEWHOUSE

He says allowing USPS to deliver wine, beer, and spirits produced "across our great nation provides another option for shipping carriers. This is extremely beneficial to small craft breweries and locally owned wineries, especially in rural regions like Central Washington, who struggle to gain market access. The time has come for us to shatter these barriers and unlock the tremendous potential of the wine and alcoholic beverage industry,” said Rep. Newhouse. “This crucial legislation has the potential to create opportunity for the wine, beer, and spirits landscape, foster economic growth, and empower consumers and businesses alike.”

YOU CAN SHIP ALCOHOL JUST NOT THROUGH USPS

Newhouse says many Yakima Valley Wineries already ship wines through other services in the state but not the USPS which may be able to offer more affordable shipping.

