Tri-Cities Celebrating Wine Month

August is Wine Month, one of two months each year that the Washington State Wine Commission observes as a way for people to sip great wines while supporting local communities.

Wineries around the Tri-Cities have been holding special events and tastings. Many more are planned in the coming days.

"Some events to look out for would be on August 17. The Summer Market hosted by Goose Ridge Winery at their Richland location. They're going to have vendors food and of course, a whole lot of wine," Lillian Martin with Visit Tri-Cities said. "And then on August 19, there's going to be a twilight dinner hosted by Bernard Griffin and it's a full four course meal and again, of course, their famous wines."

Each of the two "Wine Months" is known for something different in Washington. In March, the largest food and wine events in the country known as Taste Washington come to Seattle. In August, the entire state is encouraged to celebrate Washington Wine with tastings, backyard parties, picnics in the park and sporting events.

"It's the second largest wine producing state in the country. And it's tripled its worth nationwide to 15 billion (dollars) from 4.7 billion (dollars) years ago. So, it has just exploded here." Martin said.

Thanks to the climate and soil in the area, the Tri-Cities touts itself as the heart of Washington wine country. The region boasts more than 200 wineries within a 50-mile radius.

To learn more, head to the Visit Tri-Cities website for a map that offers links to dozens of wineries and information about their tours and tasting rooms.

