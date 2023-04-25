Tasty Wine, Food, Big Crowds at Spring Barrel Tasting In Yakima

The wine was pouring at Yakima area wineries over the past weekend for pre-spring barrel tasting in the Yakima valley. It was an event designed for people who live in the area, a local wine tasting.

EXPECT TO RUB ELBOWS WITH TOURISTS THIS WEEKEND

But it all changes this weekend when the official Spring Barrel Tasting event gets underway at 40 plus wineries in the Yakima valley. Officials at Yakima Valley Tourism says the difference between pre-barrel and the official event this weekend is the amount of people. In fact John Cooper, President and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism says they expect to "see greater attendance this year. Around the Northwest there’s pent up interest in travel, and people craving educational and unique experiences."

IT'S MORE THAN JUST A WINE WEEKEND

Cooper says the wine makers pull tastes from the barrel giving you a peek at how the young vintages may taste in the future. In addition, several wineries will have food vendors, entertainment and other activities. Spring Barrel Tasting is a free event where no paid passport or tickets are required. But Cooper you need to prepare for tasting or event fees at wineries some even requiring advanced reservations. Some of the wineries require a glass and many offer a chance to purchase a glass on site.

MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A DESIGNATED DRIVER

Local authorities know the event is very popular and they'll be watching for impaired drivers during the wine weekend so if you plan to attend and taste the wine don't forget your designated driver.

