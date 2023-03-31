It’s Spring and Time to Taste Wine Straight From the Barrel
Next month is a big month for Yakima area wineries...spring barrel tasting gets underway April 28-30 . Officials at Yakima Valley Tourism say Spring Barrel delivers a unique wine tasting experience. Makers pull tastes straight from the barrel, giving you a sneak peak at how these young vintages may mature.
EXPECT CROWDS BECAUSE IT'S A POPULAR EVENT
You be the judge of the wines! It's one of the most popular events of the year so you can expect big crowds. Don't forget to bring your own glass. Glasses are available at wineries as well. Along with tastings some wineries offer a chance for you to purchase the wine that's not been officially bottled. Will it be an award-winner? After you sample the barrel tastings, enjoy sipping new release wines and take advantage of specials.
YAKIMA IS A WELL KNOWN WINE REGION IN THE STATE
Are you aware that Yakima is the oldest wine region in the state? More than 40 wineries are located from Ellensburg to Tri-cities and most have events planned for Spring Barrell Tasting.
Lots of wineries are also featuring music and great food. Check the winery schedules at wineyakimavalley.org. or visityakima.com
Many of the wineries in the valley, involved in the Red Wine and Chocolate weekend are also involved in Spring Barrel Tasting.
Drink Responsibly. Get a designated driver!
