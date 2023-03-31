It&#8217;s Spring and Time to Taste Wine Straight From the Barrel

It’s Spring and Time to Taste Wine Straight From the Barrel

Getty Images

Next month is a big month for Yakima area wineries...spring barrel tasting gets underway April 28-30 . Officials at Yakima Valley Tourism say Spring Barrel delivers a unique wine tasting experience. Makers pull tastes straight from the barrel, giving you a sneak peak at how these young vintages may mature.

EXPECT CROWDS BECAUSE IT'S A POPULAR EVENT

You be the judge of the wines! It's one of the most popular events of the year so you can expect big crowds. Don't forget to bring your own glass. Glasses are available at wineries as well. Along with tastings some wineries offer a chance for you to purchase the wine that's not been officially bottled. Will it be an award-winner? After you sample the barrel tastings, enjoy sipping new release wines and take advantage of specials.

YAKIMA IS A WELL KNOWN WINE REGION IN THE STATE

Are you aware that Yakima is the oldest wine region in the state? More than 40 wineries are located from Ellensburg to Tri-cities and most have events planned for Spring Barrell Tasting.
Lots of wineries are also featuring music and great food. Check the winery schedules at wineyakimavalley.org. or visityakima.com

Many of the wineries in the valley, involved in the Red Wine and Chocolate weekend are also involved in Spring Barrel Tasting.

Rattlesnake Hills Wine Trail

Drink Responsibly. Get a designated driver!

Dineen Vineyards

2980 Gilbert Rd, Zillah, WA 98953

Google Maps
loading...

Cultura Winery

3601 Highland Dr, Zillah, WA 98953

Google Maps
loading...

Horizon's Edge Winery/Maison de Padgett

4530 E Zillah Dr, Zillah, WA 98953

Google Maps
loading...

Tanjuli Winery

209 N Bonair Rd, Zillah, WA 98953

Google Maps
loading...

Whitman Hill Winery

2911 Roza Dr, Zillah, WA 98953

Getty Images/igorr1
loading...

Portteus Winery

5201 Highland Dr, Zillah, WA 98953

Getty Images/igorr1
loading...

Velen Winery

1381 Orchardvale Rd, Zillah, WA 98953

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

Severino Cellars

1717 1st Ave, Zillah, WA 98953

John Riggs
loading...

Bonair Winery

500 S Bonair Rd, Zillah, WA 98953

Getty Images
loading...

Hyatt Vineyards

2020 Gilbert Rd, Zillah, WA 98953

Google Maps
loading...

 

RED, WINE, AND CHOCOLATE WEEKEND PARTICIPATING WAPATO WINERIES

Freehand Cellars

420 Windy Point Dr, Wapato, WA 98951

screenshot via freehandcellars.com
loading...

 

RED, WINE, AND CHOCOLATE WEEKEND PARTICIPATING YAKIMA WINERIES

Wilridge Winery

250 Ehler Rd, Yakima, WA 98908

Getty Images
loading...

(Featuring locally owned Boehm's Chocolates)

Click here for chocolate and wine pairing tips and click here for lodging listings from VisitYakima.com.

Filed Under: food, spring barrel tasting, wine, wine yakima valley, yakima valley wineries
Categories: Breaking News, Events, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA