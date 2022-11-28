4 Local Christmas Gifts Perfect for the Tough Shoppers

Christmas is getting closer and closer, and people can't figure out what to buy for each other, especially after big holiday sales like Black Friday, Local Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. People all seem to buy what they would usually ask for and avoid having to make the Christmas list altogether. So what do you buy for those people?

Lucky for you the Yakima Valley is perfect for shopping for those tough shoppers. People seem to have it all but we have a list of the things they didn't know they needed and that you can only get right here in the Yakima Valley.

4.) Gift Certificates to Local Yakima Wineries

Yakima Valley is the home of hops, but it's also home to some of the best wines in the country. The Wine made in Yakima is delicious and something everyone can enjoy, not to mention the cornucopia of choices. You can check out the multiple websites from all the local wineries below.

Wineries in all of the Yakima Valley.

3.) Local Chocolates from Charlene's Confections in Yakima

You can't go wrong with Chrismas Chocolates, or an array of different chocolates for that person you just can't figure out a gift for. With plenty of different assortments and varieties, you can find safe bets for anyone. Check out their site and see all of what they have to offer!

Charlene's Confections Chocolates

2.) Orion Movie and Dinner Giftcard

The Orion is the premier place for moviegoing in the Yakima Valley for anyone 21+, it's the perfect place to experience a movie like never before. The food is just the push of a button at your seat, the staff waits on you hand and foot while bringing you anything off the menu from full dinners to appetizers. You can also order alcohol at this movie theater, anyone in the Yakima Valley will be ecstatic to get a gift certificate from Orion.

1.) Spa Day at Al A Mode Spa and Salon in Yakima

Pamper that person whose been needing it, the Al A Mode Spa and Salon is the perfect place to get a mental reset and a full body reset, with amazing massages, for deep tissue, lower back pain, and temple you name it. They can also get their hair done since it's also a salon with hair treatments that will make their hair look fresh and revitalized! It's the perfect gift for anyone!

Al A Mode Spa Gift Certificates

