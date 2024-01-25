My house was broken into 11 years ago. Thankfully, they did not steal all that much or do serious damage to my house. But the feeling of having your home invaded, and a stranger going through your belongings, can give you a feeling that words can’t describe.

They took my wife’s jewelry, a laptop, some recording equipment and a handful of other items as they ransacked my house. Looking at the list from Reader’s Digest, I was only guilty of one of these hiding places. Now knowing all of these tips and where burglars search, I’m going to be more mindful about the the items that are harder, if not impossible to replace.

11 Hiding Spots Burglars Know To Look When Looting Washington Homes

man walking up to a house with a red car in a driveway Canva loading...

#1 Vehicle

Whether they're walking up to your house, or you keep your car keys on a table or a hook next to the door, it's an opportunity for them to break into and possibly steal your vehicle.

a bedroom dresser and a bedroom night stand with a mirror and lamp Canva loading...

#2 Dressers & Nightstand

The burglars will make a straight shot for the master bedroom. While in there, they'll hit all of the obvious, and not so obvious places. Dressers and nightstands, a pretty obvious place.

2 bedroom closets. One Messy, one organized. Canva loading...

#3 Bedroom Closet

Who doesn't keep important stuff in their closet? Burglars will check pockets, boxes, closet drawers etc.

A hand lifting up a mattress and hiding money under it. Canva loading...

#4 Under The Bed/Mattress

It's not just a joke from cartoons of yesteryear, people actually hide money under their mattress, and thieves know to look there!

two medicine cabinets with pill bottles in each. Canva loading...

#5 Medicine Cabinet

Not only will they take any type of pills in hopes to use or sell, if you have any valuables on the sink or stashed in side the cabinet, they're going to disappear as well.

Four suitcases, one with clothes spilling out of it, and three colorful ones stacked on top of eachother Canva loading...

#6 Suitcases/Luggage

I would have never thought a burglar would take the time to unzip and go through luggage, especially when they're usually in a hurry to get in and get out, but they've learned. I've also heard where they used the luggage to carry the items they have stolen.

A freezer with frozen food and a blue emoji face Canva loading...

#7 Freezer

It's not unheard of for people to hide things in their freezer, the problem is, they hide it in something that sticks out. A different kind of container, or sock.

3 desk drawers, one is open with pens and other items in it. Canva loading...

#8 Desk Drawers

Usually personal information is stored in desk drawers, a perfect source for a would-be identity thief.

two white vases with flowers, and a big orange clay vase Canva loading...

#9 Vase

When you see vases knocked over, they're not just being EXTRA rude, they're looking for any items that might be in them.

liquor bottles lined up in a row, with a drunk emoji Canva loading...

#10 Liquor Cabinet / China Hutch / Glass Display Case

When burglars see something like this, it is usually the 2nd place they go to. Free booze, and any other treasures you could be hiding.

Portable Safe with the door open, and a cartoon hand holding a drill Canva loading...

#11 Portable Safe

A safe is a great thing to have, but if it's going to be a smaller one, bolt it to the ground or wall. A portable safe just means they can take their time breaking into it at another location.

Have you been a victim of burglary? What was taken and did you use any of these places to hide your possessions? Tap the App and let us know!

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses. Gallery Credit: Claire Epting

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ: