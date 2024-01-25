11 Hiding Spots Burglars Know To Look When Looting Washington Homes
My house was broken into 11 years ago. Thankfully, they did not steal all that much or do serious damage to my house. But the feeling of having your home invaded, and a stranger going through your belongings, can give you a feeling that words can’t describe.
They took my wife’s jewelry, a laptop, some recording equipment and a handful of other items as they ransacked my house. Looking at the list from Reader’s Digest, I was only guilty of one of these hiding places. Now knowing all of these tips and where burglars search, I’m going to be more mindful about the the items that are harder, if not impossible to replace.
#1 Vehicle
Whether they're walking up to your house, or you keep your car keys on a table or a hook next to the door, it's an opportunity for them to break into and possibly steal your vehicle.
#2 Dressers & Nightstand
The burglars will make a straight shot for the master bedroom. While in there, they'll hit all of the obvious, and not so obvious places. Dressers and nightstands, a pretty obvious place.
#3 Bedroom Closet
Who doesn't keep important stuff in their closet? Burglars will check pockets, boxes, closet drawers etc.
#4 Under The Bed/Mattress
It's not just a joke from cartoons of yesteryear, people actually hide money under their mattress, and thieves know to look there!
#5 Medicine Cabinet
Not only will they take any type of pills in hopes to use or sell, if you have any valuables on the sink or stashed in side the cabinet, they're going to disappear as well.
#6 Suitcases/Luggage
I would have never thought a burglar would take the time to unzip and go through luggage, especially when they're usually in a hurry to get in and get out, but they've learned. I've also heard where they used the luggage to carry the items they have stolen.
#7 Freezer
It's not unheard of for people to hide things in their freezer, the problem is, they hide it in something that sticks out. A different kind of container, or sock.
#8 Desk Drawers
Usually personal information is stored in desk drawers, a perfect source for a would-be identity thief.
#9 Vase
When you see vases knocked over, they're not just being EXTRA rude, they're looking for any items that might be in them.
#10 Liquor Cabinet / China Hutch / Glass Display Case
When burglars see something like this, it is usually the 2nd place they go to. Free booze, and any other treasures you could be hiding.
#11 Portable Safe
A safe is a great thing to have, but if it's going to be a smaller one, bolt it to the ground or wall. A portable safe just means they can take their time breaking into it at another location.
Have you been a victim of burglary? What was taken and did you use any of these places to hide your possessions? Tap the App and let us know!
