The Ten Biggest Manufacturers In Washington State

Manufacturing in the United States peaked in the 1970s with around 20 million people employed in the industry. Today's numbers are a bit lower at 13 million, but they are roughly the same number of people in manufacturing in the 1940s and 50s.

Washington State is still a manufacturing leader in the U.S. and is home to some of the biggest businesses in their respective industries. The following are the biggest in the Evergreen State according to industryselect.com.

The Top Three Spots Are Different Faces Of One Company

Three heads of Boeing hold down spots one, two and three on the list. Boeing Commercial Airplane in Everett is the largest aerospace company in the world, boasting $93 million in revenue. Boeing produces the 747, 767, 777, and 787 at this facility.

Boeing's plant in Renton, the birthplace of the 737 and the facility that produces the 737 MAX, is the second leading manufacturer in Washington State. Close behind is the Kent based Boeing Co., also known as the Kent Space Center. They develop military aircraft and antisubmarine warfare systems. Combined, the three plants employ over 35,000 people.

4. Terex Aerial Work Platforms

The Redmond based company, not named Microsoft, makes lift and material handling equipment for a number of different industries. They employ roughly 2.500 people.

5. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Electric transformers, switchgears, meters & relays, along with wireless electronics are the specialties of this Pullman based company that has around 2,300 employees.

6. Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

The approximately 1,800 employees at the Bothell factory for the U.S. and Netherlands based company produces the famous Sonicare electric toothbrushes as well as ultrasound medical equipment and defibrillators.

7. Seagen Inc.

The now Pfizer owned cancer research company is another headquartered in Bothell. With their stated goal of "transforming cancer care", Seagen researches safe and effective solutions for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

8. Borton & Sons

The Yakima based food processing and packing plant is a major employer in their industry. The roughly 1,500 workers for the over 100 year old company work predominantly with cherries, apples, and pears.

9. Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc

The Wallula based plant is a beef producer for Tyson, who has around 1,400 workers at that facility.

10. HP Inc.

The iconic computer maker is based in California with a major production plant in Vancouver. The plant pumps out printers as well as diving into 3-D printing research and development.