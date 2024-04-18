Washington State Researchers Find Vampiric Bacteria

Researchers with Washington State University have recently discovered a phenomenon with certain types of bacteria that seems like it came from the script of a B horror movie. Truth is...it didn't but it may go to explain some of the relationship between these bacteria and their impact on the human body.

Photo by Ted S. Warren, WSU College of Veterinary Medicine

WSU Ph.D. student Siena Glenn was the lead author of the study and Arden Baylink, an assistant professor at WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine, was the corresponding author for the research that showed three types of bacteria have a particular 'thirst' that needs to be slaked.

The bacteria in question are some of the world's deadliest and they are attracted to the serum in our blood which the bacteria use, for a lack of a better term, as 'food'. More specifically is seemed the bacteria were drawn to the amino acid serine. Serine happens to be a common ingredient in protein drinks.

Photo by Ted S. Warren, WSU College of Veterinary Medicine

The findings were published in the journal e life and could show how infections that hit the bloodstream can be treated. The three deadly bacteria the researchers discovered have this 'vampiric' nature are:

Salmonella Enterica

This bacteria affects both humans and animals. If the bacteria is ingested, through contaminated food or water, the salmonellae can reach the intestines and trigger gastrointestinal disease.

Escherichia Coli

This one is better known by it's nickname E. coli. Many strains are harmless while others can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses.

Citrobacter Koseri

This bacteria is the big nasty. This is the culprit in urinary tract infections, and are found in wound, respiratory, meningitis, and sepsis. It can also be found in healthcare related infections.

Photo by insung yoon on Unsplash

The researchers also found that it took less than 1 minute for the bacteria to seek out and find the serum in tests.

These bacteria are a leading cause of death for people who have IBD (inflammatory bowel disease). It's roughly 1% of the population that suffer from IBD. The internal bleeding caused by the disease can be the gateway for the bacteria to enter the bloodstream.

You can learn more about the discovery from the video below or by clicking here.