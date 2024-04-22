Potentially Deadly Flaw Forces Recall of Tesla Cybertrucks

Tesla has issued a recall on nearly 4,000 of it's Cybertrucks after multiple complaints uncovered a potentially deadly flaw. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Tesla's voluntary recall off 100% of the 3,878 2024 Model year Cybertruck. That is every Cybertruck that rolled off the line from November 13, 2023 to April 4, 2024.

The issue is with the accelerator pedal and pad, manufactured in Canada by KSR International Inc. If enough force is applied to the pad covering the pedal the pad could dislodge from the pedal. That can lead to the pedal itself becoming stuck in the interior trim above the accelerator.

The risk of a crash is significantly increased. After receiving the complaints, Tesla conducted their own tests and decided to voluntarily issue the recall. As of this writing no collisions, injuries or deaths have been reported by the leading electronic vehicle manufacturer as a result of the flaw.

The company also apparently introduced an unapproved change – using soap as a lubricant when assembling the accelerator pedal. According to the report from NHTSA this was the result:

Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal

Tesla is repairing all of the pedals to specifications. All Tesla service centers have been notified of the issue and letters to Cybertruck owners are being sent. Tesla has come up with a simple fix for the problem that takes slightly more than 30 seconds to complete.

It's a rivet installed in a hole drilled into the pedal to prevent the pad from coming off as a result of that unapproved change. This is the second recall of Tesla vehicles in what hasn't been a good year for the EV leader to this point. If you own a Tesla Cybertruck in Washington State these are your service centers

If you own one in Oregon here are your authorized service centers

All Cybertrucks made after April 4 of this year do not have the accelerator pedal pad flaw.