The Yakima Connection To The Amazon Show ‘Fallout’!
With a critic score of 94% and an audience score of 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say that many people have found and love Amazon Prime Video’s new show, Fallout!
I just started watching it, and even though I’m biased because I’m a fan of the game series, my jaw dropped when I saw a little bit of home in the first episode!
We’ve talked about one of Yakima’s favorite sons, Kyle MacLachlan, several times, but seeing him as one of the protagonists made me smile!
If you’re unfamiliar with who Kyle is, in the series, he plays Hank MacLean, the Overseer of Vault 33 (also Lucy’s father).
What else have you seen Mr. Kyle MacLachlan in?
His big screen debut came at the hands of a box office flop, now turned cult classic, 1984’s Dune!
With the new films taking the world by storm, many new fans are now having the opportunity to check out the original film adaptation.
READ MORE: How Many Fallout 'Vaults' Are In The PNW?
He went on to star and make a name for himself in the ABC television series Twin Peaks and has continued to work in TV, Film, and on the Broadway stage!
You can read more about the Eisenhower High School graduate turned big Hollywood actor on his Wikipedia page.
And check out Hank MacLean’s fate in Fallout the series!
