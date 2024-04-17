The Yakima Connection To The Amazon Show ‘Fallout’!

With a critic score of 94% and an audience score of 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say that many people have found and love Amazon Prime Video’s new show, Fallout!

I just started watching it, and even though I’m biased because I’m a fan of the game series, my jaw dropped when I saw a little bit of home in the first episode!

We’ve talked about one of Yakima’s favorite sons, Kyle MacLachlan, several times, but seeing him as one of the protagonists made me smile!

If you’re unfamiliar with who Kyle is, in the series, he plays Hank MacLean, the Overseer of Vault 33 (also Lucy’s father).

man in blue jump suit looking worn out. YouTube/Prime Video loading...

What else have you seen Mr. Kyle MacLachlan in?

His big screen debut came at the hands of a box office flop, now turned cult classic, 1984’s Dune!

With the new films taking the world by storm, many new fans are now having the opportunity to check out the original film adaptation.

READ MORE: How Many Fallout 'Vaults' Are In The PNW?

He went on to star and make a name for himself in the ABC television series Twin Peaks and has continued to work in TV, Film, and on the Broadway stage!

The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4 Getty Images for IMDb loading...

You can read more about the Eisenhower High School graduate turned big Hollywood actor on his Wikipedia page.

And check out Hank MacLean’s fate in Fallout the series!

Get our free mobile app

Celebrity Actor Kyle MacLachlan, Yakima, WA Native, Thru the Years Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Yakima's-Own Kyle MacLachlan is More Fashionable than Anyone in Hollywood Yakima born and bred Kyle MacLachlan has been entertaining us in Hollywood from Dune to Twin Peaks to The Flintstones to Portlandia to hosting SNL and so much more. He has given Yakima shout outs in interviews, he's an avid golfer, has his own wine from Washington state and, in our opinion, is one of the most fashionable guys in Hollywood. Here's a few photos of the Eisenhower High School graduate doing what he might do best -- lookin' good. Gallery Credit: John Riggs

TRENDING NOW: