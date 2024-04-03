Oregon state governor Tina Kotek signed the new SB 1596 bill into law last week.

Even though this new law isn’t the first of its kind, it adds a new stipulation that addresses some tech issues, but others feel it doesn’t cover everything.

The new law is a “Right-To-Repair” law, but what does that exactly mean?

The new law, pretty much requires companies and manufacturers to make specs, documentation, tools, parts, and even software available to repair shops and consumers without charging them an arm and a leg (well, at least not overcharging and gouging).

Other states (California and Colorado, to name a few) have already passed similar laws, but one neat part of this one is it addresses an issue called “Parts Pairing.”

What Is Parts Pairing?

Parts pairing is a way for companies and manufacturers to ensure that only their parts can work on their products.

Think of it like you’re swapping out a laptop battery. It’s the same style, but because it’s not an official brand model, you could get warnings, and the laptop might not work or work as well.



Apple and iPhone products are notorious when it comes to parts pairing. The new law in Oregon does address this, but it won’t affect any devices made before January 1st, 2025.

While this new law is welcome news for “DIYers” and “Mr. Fix-Its”, some are taking issue with it, especially regarding gaming consoles.



Why Video Game Consoles Will NOT Be Included In The New Law

Video game consoles like Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s Playstation are excluded from this law. Why? That can be attributed to the ESA (Entertainment Software Association).

The ESA has lobbied against Right-To-Repair laws for quite some time and has so far been able to prevent the gaming industry from being affected.

The ESA argues that the laws would require companies to hand over sensitive tools, software, and knowledge that could lead to massive piracy.

For more information on Oregon's new law, visit IGN.com.

How do you feel about the new law, and should Washington and other states follow suit? Should the gaming industry be included, or do they have valid concerns? Tap the App and share your thoughts.

