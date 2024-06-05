Yakima Valley Libraries Reading Challenge… For ADULTS!

We've all heard of a kid's reading challenge. It's pretty common and very important to get kids off of the screens and into a book.

To many parents and guardians, THAT'S THE CHALLENGE!

Reading can be boring to a child, but to a child whose imagination is firing on all cylinders, it can be better than anything ever replicated in a movie or a video game!

On the flip side, a reading challenge for adults seems like an everyday battle.

Finding 5 minutes to kick back and do nothing but catch up on a story, is a task and challenge.

The Yakima Valley Libraries know that, and they are giving adults 18 and older some incentives to rise to those challenges!

woman reading, cartoon owl reading a book Canva loading...

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Our libraries are one of the last truly amazing treasures in our society, and the Yakima Valley Libraries are once again showing how spectacular they are!

"For the first time in years, we are hosting an adult challenge for the 2024 Summer Reading Program!" – YVL

Some pretty sweet prizes are up for grabs, including:

Amazon Gift Cards

E-readers

Ace Hardware Gift Cards

Gardening Pack Grand Seed Kit

Inklings Gift Cards

Gardening Tools

Camping Gear

And more!

How Do Adults Participate In The YVL 2024 Summer Reading Program?

It's simple, swing by any of the Yakima Valley Libraries and pick up your "Mystery Scratch-Off" book card between June 10th and August 10th.

Follow the directions on the card, and get to reading!



Relive your youth or just find time to escape into a new journey! Read a book!

For more information, visit the Yakima Valley Libraries website by clicking here.

