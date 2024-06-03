Newest ‘Additive’ to Illegal Drugs Filling ERs and Morgues

Let's get the obvious out of the way first...there is no such thing as a 'safe' street drug. Anyone that is dispensed a drug from anywhere other than a pharmacy is playing Russian Roulette with their life. Recently, I told you about the newest drug combination that was discovered in the eastern part of Washington State.

The latest is the combination of yet another kind of sedative being added to fentanyl and other street drugs by the cartels in Mexico and by street gangs here in the U.S. It shouldn't come as a shock that this drug, like Carfentanil, is filling up emergency rooms and morgues in a short amount of time.

The Latest Threat on the Street Is:

It's known as Medetomidine and it is in the same family of drugs as xylazine and clonidine. They act to suppress the central nervous system through sedation. A synthetic drug, Medetomidine, was approved in 2022 by the FDA for use by Veterinarians in the sedation of dogs with additional properties of pain relief. It has not been cleared for use in humans. It's 100 times the potency of xylazine.

The City of Philadelphia put out a public health release last month after 160 overdose cases were documented over a 3-4 day period according to NPR. A few other major cities are also beginning to see the drug combination working its way in to their communities.

The Danger of Instant Death

Like other dangerous and undetectable additives, Medetomidine is combined into pills and powders for sake to unsuspecting adults and to your kids. We know how much traffic comes into Washington and Oregon from the Southern Border, and once something makes it way in the Country, it spreads quickly from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Medetomidine, like it's cousin Xylazine, does not respond to naloxone. Someone overdosing on a combination of an opioid and Medetomidine is much harder to treat than a simple opioid overdose. It makes it more likely the overdose will be harder to reverse and, in turn, more deadly.