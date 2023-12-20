Kennewick Police Are Looking For This Man

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for someone, they say, who stole from a business.

Photo: KPD
Kennewick Detectives say they are investigating a Burglary that took place on Friday, Dec 1, at a business near the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd.

Photo: KPD
The Kennwick Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to please call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and reference this case number: 23-091854 

 Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.

