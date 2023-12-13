Have you Seen These People Tri-Cities? If so, Contact the Police (12/13/23)

Photo: RPD

December 13, 2023

The Richland Police Department Needs Your Help to Solve Several Cases.

The Richland Police Department is looking for these people, who they say are wanted for their role in suspected thefts, a hit and run, and fraud cases.

The Alleged Bicycle Theft

RPD says this person is wanted in connection with a stolen bike. If you have any information, call the Richland Police and reference the case number.

Case # 23-051519

 

The Alleged Theif and Fraudster

Detectives say that this person is wanted for his alleged role in a theft and fraud case. If you have any information, call the Richland Police and reference the case number.

Case #23-050813

 

The Alleged Hit and Runner

According to officers, this person is wanted for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run. If you have any information, call the Richland Police and reference the case number.
Case # 23-039975

 

The Alleged Retail Theif

Police are looking for this person after they say he stole from a store. If you have any information, call the Richland Police and reference the case number.
Case #23-051809

 

 Theft at Yokes (two graphics/three suspects) 

Officers are looking out for this trio that they say stole from a Yokes grocery store. If you have any information, call the Richland Police and reference the case number.
Case #23-049061

 

Theft at Rite Aid

The department says they are looking for this person who they say stole from from Rite-Aid. If you have any information, call the Richland Police and reference the case number.
Case #23-043988

