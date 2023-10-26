The Richland Police Department is looking for these people.

The first person Richland Police are trying to find is a gentleman that officers say stole a scooter. If you know anything about this incident, call them and give them the case number for reference: #23-044251. The second individual is another guy that officers say committed credit card fraud. The reference for that case is #23-041756. Lastly, officers with the Richland Department say that a woman allegedly stole $1,200 worth of alcohol last weekend, and they are looking for her.

The department asks that If you have any information, please call the Richland Police Department’s non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.

The Case numbers and photos are also listed below for quick referencing.

Case #23-044251 - The alleged scooter theif

(Photo: RPD)

Case #23-041756 - The alleged credit card fraudster

The alleged credit card fraudster (Photo: RDP)

Case #23-044892 - The alleged alcohol thief

The alleged alcohol thief (Photo: RDP)