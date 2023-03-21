A Brutal Killing in Wapato Now Killers May Win Release

It was a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 when two suspects killed Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff. The brutal and violent stabbings of the couple shocked the community. Police say it was one of the most brutal crimes committed in county history.

BOTH KILLERS WERE JUVENILES AT THE TIME OF THE KILLINGS

Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil both 17 at the time of the killings were arrested. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced this week after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.

THE PROSECUTOR ISN'T CONFIDENT THE KILLERS WILL REMAIN IN PRISON

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's determined to make sure both men remain behind bars but he knows that's not going to happen. Brusic believes both men will eventually be released from prison.

A hearing for Russell McNeil and Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior has been set for Today in Yakima County Superior Court.

OTHER YAKIMA KILLERS HAVE WON RELEASE



Both were set to face resentencing in 2016 but delays and the pandemic delayed the hearings.

Another hearing is expected to be set next year in the case of Miguel Giatan for the 1993 killing of the Skelton family in Outlook. The other man convicted in the killing, Joel Ramos has since been released from prison after a similar hearing in 2020.

