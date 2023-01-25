Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash

Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday.

Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail

There's no word on where he was taken into custody. Lemus faces charges of vehicular homicide, hit and run injury collision and eluding. Troopers say Lemus was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on State Route 22 early Saturday morning when he crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound 2022 Chevy Silverado. Two people in that vehicle were treated at Multicare Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and then released. A passenger in the Camry, 22-year-old Joel Reyes of Tacoma died in the crash

The crash resulted in the death of a passenger in Lemus' vehicle

One of Lemus’ passengers, 22-year-old Joel M. Reyes of Tacoma, died at the scene. The other passenger in the Camry Pedro Sanchez of Fife, was also treated at a Yakima hospital and released.

A passenger in the crash who died was not shot before the crash

On Monday authorities also reported one of the victims, Joel Reyes did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash.

The investigation continues today.

If you know anything about the incident that could help authorities contact the State Patrol at 509-575-2320. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

