Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash

Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash

Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday.

Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail

There's no word on where he was taken into custody. Lemus faces charges of vehicular homicide, hit and run injury collision and eluding. Troopers say Lemus was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on State Route 22 early Saturday morning when he crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound 2022 Chevy Silverado. Two people in that vehicle were treated at Multicare Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and then released. A passenger in the Camry, 22-year-old Joel Reyes of Tacoma died in the crash

The crash resulted in the death of a passenger in Lemus' vehicle

One of Lemus’ passengers, 22-year-old Joel M. Reyes of Tacoma, died at the scene. The other passenger in the Camry Pedro Sanchez of Fife, was also treated at a Yakima hospital and released.

A passenger in the crash who died was not shot before the crash

On Monday authorities also reported one of the victims, Joel Reyes did not die from a gunshot wound before the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the man wasn't shot but rather died of blunt-force trauma to his head in the crash.
The investigation continues today.
If you know anything about the incident that could help authorities contact the State Patrol at 509-575-2320. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

MORE TO READ

https://newstalkkit.com/vehicle-license-tabs-registration-oregon/

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

 

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

 

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

 

See the 25 weirdest scams ever

 

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.
Filed Under: crash, early saturday, state route 22, toppenish, troopers, washington state patrol, yakima
Categories: Breaking News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA