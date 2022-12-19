Snoqualmie Pass Closed Four Hours Sunday Night

Image From Washington State Patrol

Interstate 90 is back open after the westbound side closed down for four hours Sunday night.

The highway was closed at Ellensburg because a jack-knifed 18-wheeler was blocking the entire roadway.

A semi and a car were involved on a crash directly behind the jack-knifed truck.

Westbound I-90 was closed as a result from about 5:15 to 9:15 Sunday night.

WSDOT is reporting three feet of snowpack on the ground at Snoqualmie Pass, with total accumulation of more than 10 feet for the season.

