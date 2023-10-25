It is a Snowtober in Washington after the first snowfall of the year.

The cold air mass from Canada plunged the state into colder-than-normal temperatures last night and today, and some areas around Washington saw some snow. The snowfall even prompted several winter travel advisories across the Cascade and Olympic Mountain Ranges.

One area that saw snow last night and early this morning was Stevens Pass along US Highway 2. You would arrive at the winter wonderland if you traveled 3.5 hours Northwest from the Tri-Cities. Stevens Pass is a popular ski and snowboard destination during the winter months, and the ski area averages 460 inches of snowfall each year, 105 inches of annual average snowpack, covering 1,125 acres of skiable terrain.

The Washington State Department (WSDOT) of Transportation also reports other areas with some October snowfall.

Chinook Pass, SR 20 North Cascades Highway, Spokane shed, SR 174 east of Grand Coulee, and SR 172 near Mansfield all got snow over the past day and a half.

Below are some of the photos of the other areas that have gotten some snow in October as a result of this cold weather front.

WSDOT was getting their plows ready at a station near Spokane

A look at US Highway 2 Near Stevens Pass.

A look at a snowy and dark roadway near Mansfield.

A snow plow goes to work along State Route 20 in the North Cascades.

A snowy Chinook Pass near Mount Rainer

When will we see snow here in the Tri-Cities?

When will we see snow here in the Tri-Cities? It may be only a matter of time. Be sure to bundle up this weekend with the cold weather we will be getting due to the cold front from Canada.