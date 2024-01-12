Do you have to signal when entering a roundabout in Washington?

Canva Canva loading...

According to WSDOT:

Once you see a gap in traffic, enter the circle and proceed to your exit. Make sure to stay in your lane as you navigate the roundabout, and look for pedestrians and use your turn signal before you exit.

Get our free mobile app

The Tri-Cities has several roundabouts. The City of Kennewick offers the following.

Signaling at a Roundabout

All the normal rules of the road apply. It is very important to be courteous and signal your intentions as you approach and drive through the roundabout.

Through Movement: No Signal is required for through movement, it would be courteous to signal right at your exit.

Right Turn Movement: Signal a right turn on the approach and while in the roundabout.

Left or U-Turn Movement: Signal a left turn on the approach and while in the roundabout, signal right at your exit.

Canva Canva loading...

While signaling is helpful and considerate, it is NOT mandatory to signal when entering a roundabout in Washington. Drivers are advised to yield to traffic already in the roundabout. However, according to WSDOT, you are technically required to signal when exiting the roundabout.

Not everyone knows the rules when it comes to driving in roundabouts. I'm ok with a single roundabout. Then, there are multi-lane roundabouts. I see near misses often. Do you know how to maneuver a multi-lane roundabout? If roundabout driving stresses you out, check out the video below.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones