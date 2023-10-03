Snoqualmie Pass to Close for Rock Blasting

The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will close I-90 for approximately one hour starting at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

During rock blasting closures, eastbound travelers will be stopped at milepost 63 and westbound travelers will be stopped at exit 70 near Easton.

Rock blasting is scheduled to occur one to two times per week into the fall, one hour before sunset, and the closure will last up to one hour.

This work is part of the major improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes between the Cabin Creek interchange and the West Easton interchange.

