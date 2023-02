I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is open after being shut down for more than four-and-a-half hours Monday night.

The roadway was initially closed eastbound before being shut down in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg.

The closure came after there were numerous spinouts during heavy snowfall through the area.

The National Weather Service was predicting there would be up to a foot of snow on both Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass Monday.