Ever heard of Seneca Oregon? It's one cold place. How cold is it? According to the National Weather Service Seneca holds more records for cold temperatures than any other area in the Pacific Northwest.

THE CITY IS COLD BUT IT WASN'T THE COLDEST IN OREGON IN JANUARY

It's located in eastern Oregon in Grant County in the Blue Mountains. How cold does it get on average? On average Seneca sees an average winter time temperature of 25 degrees.

Although it was Portland Oregon which had the coldest city in Oregon in 2024 at 15 degrees. But that was a rarity when the average winter temperature in the city is between 30 and 45 degrees. It's Seneca that's the leader in the state.

WHAT'S THE REASON IS SOO DANG COLD IN SENECA ?

So why is it so cold in Seneca where there's a population of about 200 people? Seneca is located at a high elevation in eastern Oregon with the Blue Mountains hovering over the area Seneca has dry air and lower humidity which contributes to lower temperatures.

Despite it's cold temperature lots of people who love the outdoors flock the to area to hike the Malheur National Forest.

Seneca still holds the state's coldest record temperature set back in 1933 when it was a cool -54 degrees.

