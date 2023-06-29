Imagine Battling Flames in This Weather? Roza Creek Fire Growing

Local and state firefighters are working to contain the Roza Creek Fire burning in the Yakima River Canyon between Yakima and Ellensburg. At last check the fire was more than 400 acres and growing. A type 3 firefighting team arrived Thursday to take over command of the fire.

KITTITAS COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE ISSUED EVACUATION NOTICES

Level 1 evacuation notices were issued Wednesday by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office for those living on Roza View Drive and Burbank Creek Road meaning residents need to stay alert and prepare to leave if the fire grows close to homes. The fire is burning in grass on state Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management managed land.

THE FIRE IS BURNING GRASS AND NO HOMES HAVE BEEN DAMAGED

So far no homes have been damaged and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters are very concerned about the weather after the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday when hot dry conditions will be prime for a wildfire.

WEATHER CONDITIONS ON SATURDAY WILL BE PRIME FOR A BIG FIRE

The service says a "A dry, upper low pressure system passing to the north will produce breezy west to northwest winds through the Cascade gaps and combine with low relative humidities Saturday afternoon and evening. The winds and low relative humidities will affect areas with hot temperatures already in place." The weather watch remains in effect from Saturday morning to Saturday evening because of the challenging weather conditions.

