3 Injured In 4 Vehicle Chain Reaction I-90 Crash Near Cle Elum

Three people have injuries from a chain reaction crash on I-90 near Cle Elum late Wednesday morning.

Four vehicles were traveling in the same direction when two of the four stopped for traffic.

Troopers say the vehicle in the very back, which was driven by 33-year-old Ryan Barnes of Yakima, hit a car that was slowing down.

The car slowing down then hit one of the two stopped cars, which rear ended the other stopped car.

Barnes and his passenger, 34-year-old Brooke Barnes of Yakima, were injured as was the driver of the vehicle they crashed into, 64-year-old Debra Wyman of Graham.

All three were taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital. No one was injured in the two vehicles that had stopped.

Troopers say Barnes will be cited for failing to stop for traffic.

All occupants in all four vehicles were wearing seatbelts.