Wildhorse Monument In Grant County No Longer Threatened By Fire

There's no longer a threat from a wildfire that was burning grass and brush near the Wildhorse Monument in Grant County.

Around 50 acres along the eastbound lanes of I-90 burned Monday afternoon before firefighters started the mop up process at about 6:30pm. The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for a time because of the fire.

The Wildhorse Monument itself was closed while firefighters and helicopters were working the scene.

No structures were threatened.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.