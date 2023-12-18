Two People are Recovering After Being Shot at an Area Orchard

Two men are recovering after being shot during an argument at an orchard near Royal City in Washington.

An Argument about Work at an Orchard Gets Out of Hand

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office say that last Friday (December 15th, 2023), three men who had been drinking got into an argument about work in a common area/kitchen at an orchard near Royal City. Investigators say that one of the men, 67-year-old Macario Mendez Tovar, pulled out a handgun and shot the other two people.

Photo: GCSO Photo: GCSO loading...

Grant County Deputies Find the Suspect and Discover the Gun at the Scene.

According to deputies, they found Tovar held down by one of the victims when they arrived. Later, a silver and black handgun was found outside the common area. Tovar was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail. His first court appearance is today. (Monday, December 18th.)

Source: KPQ Newsradio 560 Source: KPQ Newsradio 560 loading...

Both of the Gun Shot Victims were Flown to Wenatchee for Treatment

Both victims were flown to Wenatchee for medical care. One of the victims was treated and released, and one remains in the intensive care unit.